Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Price

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.