Needham & Company LLC Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $120.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

