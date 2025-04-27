Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGE. Bank of America started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 430,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

