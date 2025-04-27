NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 520.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 361,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,735.44. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -260.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

