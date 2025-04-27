Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Trading Up 0.1 %

Nevro stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nevro

About Nevro

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.