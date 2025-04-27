Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,583.60. The trade was a 15.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,868.68. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $2,115,763. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NIC opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $121.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.53.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

