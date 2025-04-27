Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $55,798.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.