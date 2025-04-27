OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.84% of OPAL Fuels worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $3.40 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $300.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

