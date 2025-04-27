OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $946.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.78. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 47,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,234,014 shares in the company, valued at $313,454,000.58. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 814,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,192. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,342 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 949,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

