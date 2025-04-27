Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVID shares. William Blair upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Further Reading

