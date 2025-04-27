Parametrica Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,084,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

