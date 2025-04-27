Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $10.21 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

