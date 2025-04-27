Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 8,871.3% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,750.0 days.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLKMF opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
