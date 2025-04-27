Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 8,871.3% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,750.0 days.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLKMF opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

