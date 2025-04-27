Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Phibro Animal Health worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $728.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

