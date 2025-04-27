PMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,720 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.89.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.39. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

