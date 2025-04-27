Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Princeton Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $719,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,579,202.11. This trade represents a 3.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.24 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPRN

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.