ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 559.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REGL opened at $78.42 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

