Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 18,766.7% in April

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 18,766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

RKUNY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.12. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

