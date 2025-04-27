Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 546,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Alight Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $5.25 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755 over the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

