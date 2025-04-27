Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 164.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

