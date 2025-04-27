Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 401.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 134,937 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.22. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNKD

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.