Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Black Stone Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.52. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

