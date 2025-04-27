Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 724,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 295,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,178,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 363.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.57. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

