Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 101,384 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 743,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after buying an additional 294,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 471.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 144,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 100,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

