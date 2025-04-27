Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,650 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.96 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

