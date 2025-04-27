Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,930 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UCTT opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.