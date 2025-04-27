Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 121,591 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.40 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

