Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,347 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in QCR by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

QCR Price Performance

QCR stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

