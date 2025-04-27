Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

