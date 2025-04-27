Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $8.69 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.26.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

