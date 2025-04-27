Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 13,584 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VMI stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

