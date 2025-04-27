Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 93,206 Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CART. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 182.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 176,137 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

