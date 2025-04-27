Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.81 Million in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after buying an additional 1,051,459 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,755,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 599.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

