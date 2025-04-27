Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.92 Million in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 134,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,781,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,804,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 856,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Upbound Group stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $33,693.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,791.86. The trade was a 1.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

