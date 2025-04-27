Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 266.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVC opened at $34.58 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1174 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

