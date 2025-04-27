Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.08 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,175.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $2,537,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 86,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $116.72 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.