Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.19 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

