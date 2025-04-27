Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.33 Million in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Matson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.90 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

