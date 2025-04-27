Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 322,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everi by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Everi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

