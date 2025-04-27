Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DNOW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,063,000 after buying an additional 543,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in DNOW by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.21.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

