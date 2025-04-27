Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 606,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 386,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after purchasing an additional 385,983 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 200,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

