Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 446,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of DHT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

