Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KT by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of KT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,736 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of KT by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,439 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in KT by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,247,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 852,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KT shares. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.