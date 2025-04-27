Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $4 Million Investment in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Global Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Industrial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 126,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,936 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

GIC opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.07 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

Global Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.