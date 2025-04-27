Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 149,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

