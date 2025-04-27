Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

