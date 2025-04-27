Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 115,221 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $887.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.99. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

