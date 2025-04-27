Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $62.83 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

