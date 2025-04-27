Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 133,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $290,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,281.40. The trade was a 33.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,849,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRS. Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

