Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $64.86 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

